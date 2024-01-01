10 thousand Argentine pesos to Hungarian forints

Convert ARS to HUF at the real exchange rate

10,000 ars
3,740 huf

$1.000 ARS = Ft0.3740 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:14
ARS to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HUF
1 ARS to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39080.4120
Low0.37070.3707
Average0.37960.3922
Change-4.31%-7.17%
View full history

1 ARS to HUF stats

The performance of ARS to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3908 and a 30 day low of 0.3707. This means the 30 day average was 0.3796. The change for ARS to HUF was -4.31.

The performance of ARS to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4120 and a 90 day low of 0.3707. This means the 90 day average was 0.3922. The change for ARS to HUF was -7.17.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Argentine pesos to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Hungarian Forint
1 ARS0.37396 HUF
5 ARS1.86982 HUF
10 ARS3.73964 HUF
20 ARS7.47928 HUF
50 ARS18.69820 HUF
100 ARS37.39640 HUF
250 ARS93.49100 HUF
500 ARS186.98200 HUF
1000 ARS373.96400 HUF
2000 ARS747.92800 HUF
5000 ARS1,869.82000 HUF
10000 ARS3,739.64000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Argentine Peso
2000 HUF5,348.12000 ARS
5000 HUF13,370.30000 ARS
10000 HUF26,740.60000 ARS
15000 HUF40,110.90000 ARS
20000 HUF53,481.20000 ARS
30000 HUF80,221.80000 ARS
40000 HUF106,962.40000 ARS
50000 HUF133,703.00000 ARS
60000 HUF160,443.60000 ARS
100000 HUF267,406.00000 ARS
150000 HUF401,109.00000 ARS
200000 HUF534,812.00000 ARS