1 thousand Argentine pesos to Egyptian pounds

Convert ARS to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
51.10 egp

$1.000 ARS = E£0.05110 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:51
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 ARS to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05270.0532
Low0.05110.0511
Average0.05190.0523
Change-2.00%-3.38%
View full history

1 ARS to EGP stats

The performance of ARS to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0527 and a 30 day low of 0.0511. This means the 30 day average was 0.0519. The change for ARS to EGP was -2.00.

The performance of ARS to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0532 and a 90 day low of 0.0511. This means the 90 day average was 0.0523. The change for ARS to EGP was -3.38.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8711.30617.8710.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.0890.88412.0890.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.67113.2410.96813.2410.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.491119.7471.44319.7470.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 ARS0.05110 EGP
5 ARS0.25552 EGP
10 ARS0.51104 EGP
20 ARS1.02208 EGP
50 ARS2.55520 EGP
100 ARS5.11039 EGP
250 ARS12.77598 EGP
500 ARS25.55195 EGP
1000 ARS51.10390 EGP
2000 ARS102.20780 EGP
5000 ARS255.51950 EGP
10000 ARS511.03900 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Argentine Peso
1 EGP19.56800 ARS
5 EGP97.84000 ARS
10 EGP195.68000 ARS
20 EGP391.36000 ARS
50 EGP978.40000 ARS
100 EGP1,956.80000 ARS
250 EGP4,892.00000 ARS
500 EGP9,784.00000 ARS
1000 EGP19,568.00000 ARS
2000 EGP39,136.00000 ARS
5000 EGP97,840.00000 ARS
10000 EGP195,680.00000 ARS