Argentine peso to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Egyptian pounds is currently 0.051 today, reflecting a -0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.948% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.052 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.051 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.346% decrease in value.