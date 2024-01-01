5,000 Argentine pesos to Danish kroner

Convert ARS to DKK at the real exchange rate

5,000 ars
35.48 dkk

$1.000 ARS = kr0.007096 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:50
ARS to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DKK
1 ARS to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00730.0077
Low0.00700.0070
Average0.00720.0074
Change-3.16%-7.14%
1 ARS to DKK stats

The performance of ARS to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0073 and a 30 day low of 0.0070. This means the 30 day average was 0.0072. The change for ARS to DKK was -3.16.

The performance of ARS to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0077 and a 90 day low of 0.0070. This means the 90 day average was 0.0074. The change for ARS to DKK was -7.14.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Danish Krone
1 ARS0.00710 DKK
5 ARS0.03548 DKK
10 ARS0.07096 DKK
20 ARS0.14191 DKK
50 ARS0.35478 DKK
100 ARS0.70956 DKK
250 ARS1.77391 DKK
500 ARS3.54782 DKK
1000 ARS7.09563 DKK
2000 ARS14.19126 DKK
5000 ARS35.47815 DKK
10000 ARS70.95630 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Argentine Peso
1 DKK140.93200 ARS
5 DKK704.66000 ARS
10 DKK1,409.32000 ARS
20 DKK2,818.64000 ARS
50 DKK7,046.60000 ARS
100 DKK14,093.20000 ARS
250 DKK35,233.00000 ARS
500 DKK70,466.00000 ARS
1000 DKK140,932.00000 ARS
2000 DKK281,864.00000 ARS
5000 DKK704,660.00000 ARS
10000 DKK1,409,320.00000 ARS