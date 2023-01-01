5000 Argentine pesos to Danish kroner

Convert ARS to DKK at the real exchange rate

5000 ars
101.45 dkk

1.00000 ARS = 0.02029 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ARS to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866251.050187.35481.435431.648380.9636518.4793
1GBP1.154411.2122100.8391.657021.902831.1124421.3319
1USD0.95230.824946183.18711.366951.569740.917617.5977
1INR0.01144760.009916760.012021110.01643220.01886990.01103060.211544

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Danish Krone
1 ARS0.02029 DKK
5 ARS0.10145 DKK
10 ARS0.20290 DKK
20 ARS0.40580 DKK
50 ARS1.01450 DKK
100 ARS2.02900 DKK
250 ARS5.07250 DKK
500 ARS10.14500 DKK
1000 ARS20.29000 DKK
2000 ARS40.58000 DKK
5000 ARS101.45000 DKK
10000 ARS202.90000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Argentine Peso
1 DKK49.28530 ARS
5 DKK246.42650 ARS
10 DKK492.85300 ARS
20 DKK985.70600 ARS
50 DKK2464.26500 ARS
100 DKK4928.53000 ARS
250 DKK12321.32500 ARS
500 DKK24642.65000 ARS
1000 DKK49285.30000 ARS
2000 DKK98570.60000 ARS
5000 DKK246426.50000 ARS
10000 DKK492853.00000 ARS