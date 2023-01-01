1 Argentine peso to Danish kroner

Convert ARS to DKK at the real exchange rate

1 ars
0.02 dkk

1.00000 ARS = 0.02028 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ARS to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.050487.37971.435741.648720.963918.4827
1GBP1.1544711.21255100.8691.657371.903231.1127921.3359
1USD0.9520.824708183.18711.366851.569610.917517.5959
1INR0.01144430.00991390.012021110.0164310.01886850.01102940.211522

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Danish Krone
1 ARS0.02028 DKK
5 ARS0.10142 DKK
10 ARS0.20284 DKK
20 ARS0.40568 DKK
50 ARS1.01419 DKK
100 ARS2.02839 DKK
250 ARS5.07097 DKK
500 ARS10.14195 DKK
1000 ARS20.28390 DKK
2000 ARS40.56780 DKK
5000 ARS101.41950 DKK
10000 ARS202.83900 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Argentine Peso
1 DKK49.30020 ARS
5 DKK246.50100 ARS
10 DKK493.00200 ARS
20 DKK986.00400 ARS
50 DKK2465.01000 ARS
100 DKK4930.02000 ARS
250 DKK12325.05000 ARS
500 DKK24650.10000 ARS
1000 DKK49300.20000 ARS
2000 DKK98600.40000 ARS
5000 DKK246501.00000 ARS
10000 DKK493002.00000 ARS