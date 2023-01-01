10 Argentine pesos to Danish kroner

Convert ARS to DKK at the real exchange rate

10 ars
0.20 dkk

1.00000 ARS = 0.02029 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ARS to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.050387.37141.435761.648560.963918.4821
1GBP1.1544711.2125100.8641.657491.903151.1127921.3364
1USD0.95210.824742183.18711.3671.569610.917717.597
1INR0.01144540.00991430.012021110.01643280.01886850.01103180.211535

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Danish Krone
1 ARS0.02029 DKK
5 ARS0.10143 DKK
10 ARS0.20286 DKK
20 ARS0.40572 DKK
50 ARS1.01430 DKK
100 ARS2.02860 DKK
250 ARS5.07150 DKK
500 ARS10.14300 DKK
1000 ARS20.28600 DKK
2000 ARS40.57200 DKK
5000 ARS101.43000 DKK
10000 ARS202.86000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Argentine Peso
1 DKK49.29500 ARS
5 DKK246.47500 ARS
10 DKK492.95000 ARS
20 DKK985.90000 ARS
50 DKK2464.75000 ARS
100 DKK4929.50000 ARS
250 DKK12323.75000 ARS
500 DKK24647.50000 ARS
1000 DKK49295.00000 ARS
2000 DKK98590.00000 ARS
5000 DKK246475.00000 ARS
10000 DKK492950.00000 ARS