Argentine peso to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Danish kroner is currently 0.007 today, reflecting a -0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.635% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.007 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.007 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.342% increase in value.