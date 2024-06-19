아르헨티나 페소 to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르헨티나 페소 to Danish kroner is currently 0.008 today, reflecting a -0.435% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르헨티나 페소 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.338% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르헨티나 페소 to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.008 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.008 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.586% decrease in value.