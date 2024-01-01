2,000 Argentine pesos to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert ARS to CVE at the real exchange rate

2,000 ars
210.36 cve

$1.000 ARS = Esc0.1052 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:46
ARS to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CVE
1 ARS to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10880.1145
Low0.10450.1045
Average0.10650.1102
Change-3.30%-7.26%
1 ARS to CVE stats

The performance of ARS to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1088 and a 30 day low of 0.1045. This means the 30 day average was 0.1065. The change for ARS to CVE was -3.30.

The performance of ARS to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1145 and a 90 day low of 0.1045. This means the 90 day average was 0.1102. The change for ARS to CVE was -7.26.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8711.30617.8710.762
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0910.88412.0910.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2420.96813.2420.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.492119.7541.44419.7540.842

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 ARS0.10518 CVE
5 ARS0.52591 CVE
10 ARS1.05182 CVE
20 ARS2.10364 CVE
50 ARS5.25910 CVE
100 ARS10.51820 CVE
250 ARS26.29550 CVE
500 ARS52.59100 CVE
1000 ARS105.18200 CVE
2000 ARS210.36400 CVE
5000 ARS525.91000 CVE
10000 ARS1,051.82000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Argentine Peso
1 CVE9.50736 ARS
5 CVE47.53680 ARS
10 CVE95.07360 ARS
20 CVE190.14720 ARS
50 CVE475.36800 ARS
100 CVE950.73600 ARS
250 CVE2,376.84000 ARS
500 CVE4,753.68000 ARS
1000 CVE9,507.36000 ARS
2000 CVE19,014.72000 ARS
5000 CVE47,536.80000 ARS
10000 CVE95,073.60000 ARS