Argentine peso to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 0.105 today, reflecting a -0.173% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.459% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 0.105 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 0.104 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.258% increase in value.