Argentine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert ARS to BOB at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
19.58 bob

1.00000 ARS = 0.01958 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:00
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.541071.37030.92218.23351.3487518.23380.806549
1 AUD0.648910.8891880.59828511.83170.87520411.83190.52337
1 CAD0.7297671.1246210.67284513.30620.98427413.30640.588593
1 EUR1.08461.671441.48623119.77611.4628519.77640.87475

How to convert Argentine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 ARS0.01958 BOB
5 ARS0.09792 BOB
10 ARS0.19585 BOB
20 ARS0.39170 BOB
50 ARS0.97924 BOB
100 ARS1.95848 BOB
250 ARS4.89620 BOB
500 ARS9.79240 BOB
1000 ARS19.58480 BOB
2000 ARS39.16960 BOB
5000 ARS97.92400 BOB
10000 ARS195.84800 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Argentine Peso
1 BOB51.06010 ARS
5 BOB255.30050 ARS
10 BOB510.60100 ARS
20 BOB1021.20200 ARS
50 BOB2553.00500 ARS
100 BOB5106.01000 ARS
250 BOB12765.02500 ARS
500 BOB25530.05000 ARS
1000 BOB51060.10000 ARS
2000 BOB102120.20000 ARS
5000 BOB255300.50000 ARS
10000 BOB510601.00000 ARS