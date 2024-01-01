250 Argentine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert ARS to BOB at the real exchange rate

250 ars
1.82 bob

$1.000 ARS = Bs0.007262 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BOB
1 ARS to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00740.0077
Low0.00730.0073
Average0.00730.0075
Change-1.70%-5.72%
View full history

1 ARS to BOB stats

The performance of ARS to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0074 and a 30 day low of 0.0073. This means the 30 day average was 0.0073. The change for ARS to BOB was -1.70.

The performance of ARS to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0077 and a 90 day low of 0.0073. This means the 90 day average was 0.0075. The change for ARS to BOB was -5.72.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8711.30617.8710.761
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0930.88412.0930.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2420.96813.2420.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.492119.7561.44419.7560.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 ARS0.00726 BOB
5 ARS0.03631 BOB
10 ARS0.07262 BOB
20 ARS0.14525 BOB
50 ARS0.36312 BOB
100 ARS0.72624 BOB
250 ARS1.81560 BOB
500 ARS3.63120 BOB
1000 ARS7.26239 BOB
2000 ARS14.52478 BOB
5000 ARS36.31195 BOB
10000 ARS72.62390 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Argentine Peso
1 BOB137.69600 ARS
5 BOB688.48000 ARS
10 BOB1,376.96000 ARS
20 BOB2,753.92000 ARS
50 BOB6,884.80000 ARS
100 BOB13,769.60000 ARS
250 BOB34,424.00000 ARS
500 BOB68,848.00000 ARS
1000 BOB137,696.00000 ARS
2000 BOB275,392.00000 ARS
5000 BOB688,480.00000 ARS
10000 BOB1,376,960.00000 ARS