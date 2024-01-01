Argentine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert ARS to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
8.11 bob

1.000 ARS = 0.008114 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2791.4761.6640.96718.267
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6471.7281.9481.13121.376
1 USD0.920.787183.0921.3591.5320.8916.812
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 ARS0.00811 BOB
5 ARS0.04057 BOB
10 ARS0.08114 BOB
20 ARS0.16227 BOB
50 ARS0.40568 BOB
100 ARS0.81136 BOB
250 ARS2.02841 BOB
500 ARS4.05682 BOB
1000 ARS8.11363 BOB
2000 ARS16.22726 BOB
5000 ARS40.56815 BOB
10000 ARS81.13630 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Argentine Peso
1 BOB123.24900 ARS
5 BOB616.24500 ARS
10 BOB1,232.49000 ARS
20 BOB2,464.98000 ARS
50 BOB6,162.45000 ARS
100 BOB12,324.90000 ARS
250 BOB30,812.25000 ARS
500 BOB61,624.50000 ARS
1000 BOB123,249.00000 ARS
2000 BOB246,498.00000 ARS
5000 BOB616,245.00000 ARS
10000 BOB1,232,490.00000 ARS