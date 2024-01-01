500 Bolivian bolivianos to Argentine pesos

Convert BOB to ARS at the real exchange rate

500 bob
67,635 ars

Bs1.000 BOB = $135.3 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
We can't send money between these currencies

BOB to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BOB to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High135.6780135.6780
Low132.8070127.4670
Average134.4303131.7319
Change1.85%6.12%
1 BOB to ARS stats

The performance of BOB to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 135.6780 and a 30 day low of 132.8070. This means the 30 day average was 134.4303. The change for BOB to ARS was 1.85.

The performance of BOB to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 135.6780 and a 90 day low of 127.4670. This means the 90 day average was 131.7319. The change for BOB to ARS was 6.12.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Argentine Peso
1 BOB135.27000 ARS
5 BOB676.35000 ARS
10 BOB1,352.70000 ARS
20 BOB2,705.40000 ARS
50 BOB6,763.50000 ARS
100 BOB13,527.00000 ARS
250 BOB33,817.50000 ARS
500 BOB67,635.00000 ARS
1000 BOB135,270.00000 ARS
2000 BOB270,540.00000 ARS
5000 BOB676,350.00000 ARS
10000 BOB1,352,700.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 ARS0.00739 BOB
5 ARS0.03696 BOB
10 ARS0.07393 BOB
20 ARS0.14785 BOB
50 ARS0.36963 BOB
100 ARS0.73926 BOB
250 ARS1.84815 BOB
500 ARS3.69630 BOB
1000 ARS7.39260 BOB
2000 ARS14.78520 BOB
5000 ARS36.96300 BOB
10000 ARS73.92600 BOB