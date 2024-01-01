20 Angolan kwanzas to Samoan talas

Convert AOA to WST at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
0.06 wst

Kz1.000 AOA = WS$0.002934 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:03
AOA to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

WST
1 AOA to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00310.0032
Low0.00290.0029
Average0.00300.0031
Change-5.35%-7.59%
1 AOA to WST stats

The performance of AOA to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0031 and a 30 day low of 0.0029. This means the 30 day average was 0.0030. The change for AOA to WST was -5.35.

The performance of AOA to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0032 and a 90 day low of 0.0029. This means the 90 day average was 0.0031. The change for AOA to WST was -7.59.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Samoan Tala
1 AOA0.00293 WST
5 AOA0.01467 WST
10 AOA0.02934 WST
20 AOA0.05868 WST
50 AOA0.14670 WST
100 AOA0.29340 WST
250 AOA0.73350 WST
500 AOA1.46701 WST
1000 AOA2.93401 WST
2000 AOA5.86802 WST
5000 AOA14.67005 WST
10000 AOA29.34010 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Angolan Kwanza
1 WST340.83000 AOA
5 WST1,704.15000 AOA
10 WST3,408.30000 AOA
20 WST6,816.60000 AOA
50 WST17,041.50000 AOA
100 WST34,083.00000 AOA
250 WST85,207.50000 AOA
500 WST170,415.00000 AOA
1000 WST340,830.00000 AOA
2000 WST681,660.00000 AOA
5000 WST1,704,150.00000 AOA
10000 WST3,408,300.00000 AOA