Angolan kwanza to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to Samoan talas is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a 0.541% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a -1.053% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.905% decrease in value.