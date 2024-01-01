5,000 Samoan talas to Angolan kwanzas

Convert WST to AOA at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Kz338.5 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:56
WST to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AOA
1 WST to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High357.3890357.3890
Low335.8410320.3030
Average343.7359338.3631
Change-3.30%4.20%
1 WST to AOA stats

The performance of WST to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 357.3890 and a 30 day low of 335.8410. This means the 30 day average was 343.7359. The change for WST to AOA was -3.30.

The performance of WST to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 357.3890 and a 90 day low of 320.3030. This means the 90 day average was 338.3631. The change for WST to AOA was 4.20.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9251.5117.6871.3850.77284.0751.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.1311.4980.83590.9351.428
1 AUD0.6620.612111.7170.9180.51155.6950.874
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7530.075

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Angolan Kwanza
1 WST338.52400 AOA
5 WST1,692.62000 AOA
10 WST3,385.24000 AOA
20 WST6,770.48000 AOA
50 WST16,926.20000 AOA
100 WST33,852.40000 AOA
250 WST84,631.00000 AOA
500 WST169,262.00000 AOA
1000 WST338,524.00000 AOA
2000 WST677,048.00000 AOA
5000 WST1,692,620.00000 AOA
10000 WST3,385,240.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Samoan Tala
1 AOA0.00295 WST
5 AOA0.01477 WST
10 AOA0.02954 WST
20 AOA0.05908 WST
50 AOA0.14770 WST
100 AOA0.29540 WST
250 AOA0.73850 WST
500 AOA1.47700 WST
1000 AOA2.95400 WST
2000 AOA5.90800 WST
5000 AOA14.77000 WST
10000 AOA29.54000 WST