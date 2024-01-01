5,000 Angolan kwanzas to Malaysian ringgits

Convert AOA to MYR at the real exchange rate

5,000 aoa
23.51 myr

Kz1.000 AOA = RM0.004703 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:29
AOA to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 AOA to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00510.0055
Low0.00470.0047
Average0.00490.0052
Change-6.90%-14.32%
1 AOA to MYR stats

The performance of AOA to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0051 and a 30 day low of 0.0047. This means the 30 day average was 0.0049. The change for AOA to MYR was -6.90.

The performance of AOA to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0055 and a 90 day low of 0.0047. This means the 90 day average was 0.0052. The change for AOA to MYR was -14.32.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AOA0.00470 MYR
5 AOA0.02351 MYR
10 AOA0.04703 MYR
20 AOA0.09406 MYR
50 AOA0.23514 MYR
100 AOA0.47028 MYR
250 AOA1.17569 MYR
500 AOA2.35139 MYR
1000 AOA4.70277 MYR
2000 AOA9.40554 MYR
5000 AOA23.51385 MYR
10000 AOA47.02770 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Angolan Kwanza
1 MYR212.64100 AOA
5 MYR1,063.20500 AOA
10 MYR2,126.41000 AOA
20 MYR4,252.82000 AOA
50 MYR10,632.05000 AOA
100 MYR21,264.10000 AOA
250 MYR53,160.25000 AOA
500 MYR106,320.50000 AOA
1000 MYR212,641.00000 AOA
2000 MYR425,282.00000 AOA
5000 MYR1,063,205.00000 AOA
10000 MYR2,126,410.00000 AOA