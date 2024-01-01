5 Angolan kwanzas to Lebanese pounds

Convert AOA to LBP at the real exchange rate

5 aoa
485.50 lbp

Kz1.000 AOA = ل.ل.97.10 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:21
AOA to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

LBP
1 AOA to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High101.1010104.4970
Low96.884196.8841
Average99.1375101.3182
Change-3.52%-7.08%
1 AOA to LBP stats

The performance of AOA to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 101.1010 and a 30 day low of 96.8841. This means the 30 day average was 99.1375. The change for AOA to LBP was -3.52.

The performance of AOA to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 104.4970 and a 90 day low of 96.8841. This means the 90 day average was 101.3182. The change for AOA to LBP was -7.08.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.351.4791.30717.85283.860.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6341.44419.72292.6440.842
1 CAD0.7410.6711.0960.96813.22362.1160.564
1 AUD0.6760.6120.91310.88312.06956.6940.515

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Lebanese Pound
1 AOA97.10010 LBP
5 AOA485.50050 LBP
10 AOA971.00100 LBP
20 AOA1,942.00200 LBP
50 AOA4,855.00500 LBP
100 AOA9,710.01000 LBP
250 AOA24,275.02500 LBP
500 AOA48,550.05000 LBP
1000 AOA97,100.10000 LBP
2000 AOA194,200.20000 LBP
5000 AOA485,500.50000 LBP
10000 AOA971,001.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 LBP0.01030 AOA
5 LBP0.05149 AOA
10 LBP0.10299 AOA
20 LBP0.20597 AOA
50 LBP0.51493 AOA
100 LBP1.02987 AOA
250 LBP2.57467 AOA
500 LBP5.14935 AOA
1000 LBP10.29870 AOA
2000 LBP20.59740 AOA
5000 LBP51.49350 AOA
10000 LBP102.98700 AOA