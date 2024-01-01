Convert LBP to AOA at the real exchange rate

10 Lebanese pounds to Angolan kwanzas

10 lbp
0.10 aoa

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = Kz0.009656 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:41
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3641.6341.5040.9341.35418.1370.789
1 CAD0.73311.1971.1020.6840.99213.2920.578
1 NZD0.6120.83510.920.5710.82911.1020.483
1 AUD0.6650.9071.08610.6210.912.0620.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 LBP0.00966 AOA
5 LBP0.04828 AOA
10 LBP0.09656 AOA
20 LBP0.19312 AOA
50 LBP0.48280 AOA
100 LBP0.96561 AOA
250 LBP2.41402 AOA
500 LBP4.82804 AOA
1000 LBP9.65608 AOA
2000 LBP19.31216 AOA
5000 LBP48.28040 AOA
10000 LBP96.56080 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Lebanese Pound
1 AOA103.56200 LBP
5 AOA517.81000 LBP
10 AOA1,035.62000 LBP
20 AOA2,071.24000 LBP
50 AOA5,178.10000 LBP
100 AOA10,356.20000 LBP
250 AOA25,890.50000 LBP
500 AOA51,781.00000 LBP
1000 AOA103,562.00000 LBP
2000 AOA207,124.00000 LBP
5000 AOA517,810.00000 LBP
10000 AOA1,035,620.00000 LBP