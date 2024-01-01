500 Angolan kwanzas to Japanese yen

Convert AOA to JPY at the real exchange rate

500 aoa
79 jpy

Kz1.000 AOA = ¥0.1585 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AOA to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JPY
1 AOA to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16770.1859
Low0.15660.1566
Average0.16180.1741
Change-3.81%-12.48%
View full history

1 AOA to JPY stats

The performance of AOA to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1677 and a 30 day low of 0.1566. This means the 30 day average was 0.1618. The change for AOA to JPY was -3.81.

The performance of AOA to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1859 and a 90 day low of 0.1566. This means the 90 day average was 0.1741. The change for AOA to JPY was -12.48.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.351.4791.30717.85283.860.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6341.44419.72392.6490.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0960.96813.22562.1250.565
1 AUD0.6760.6120.91310.88312.06956.6940.515

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Japanese Yen
1 AOA0.15850 JPY
5 AOA0.79249 JPY
10 AOA1.58497 JPY
20 AOA3.16994 JPY
50 AOA7.92485 JPY
100 AOA15.84970 JPY
250 AOA39.62425 JPY
500 AOA79.24850 JPY
1000 AOA158.49700 JPY
2000 AOA316.99400 JPY
5000 AOA792.48500 JPY
10000 AOA1,584.97000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Angolan Kwanza
100 JPY630.92500 AOA
1000 JPY6,309.25000 AOA
1500 JPY9,463.87500 AOA
2000 JPY12,618.50000 AOA
3000 JPY18,927.75000 AOA
5000 JPY31,546.25000 AOA
5400 JPY34,069.95000 AOA
10000 JPY63,092.50000 AOA
15000 JPY94,638.75000 AOA
20000 JPY126,185.00000 AOA
25000 JPY157,731.25000 AOA
30000 JPY189,277.50000 AOA