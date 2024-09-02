Angolan kwanza to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Angolan kwanza to Japanese yen is currently 0.158 today, reflecting a -0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Angolan kwanza has remained relatively stable, with a 0.689% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Angolan kwanza to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 0.159 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 0.156 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.803% decrease in value.