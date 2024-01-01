10 Angolan kwanzas to Euros

Convert AOA to EUR at the real exchange rate

10 aoa
0.01 eur

Kz1.000 AOA = €0.0009815 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:18
AOA to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 AOA to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0011
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00100.0010
Change-4.77%-8.53%
1 AOA to EUR stats

The performance of AOA to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for AOA to EUR was -4.77.

The performance of AOA to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for AOA to EUR was -8.53.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Euro
1 AOA0.00098 EUR
5 AOA0.00491 EUR
10 AOA0.00981 EUR
20 AOA0.01963 EUR
50 AOA0.04907 EUR
100 AOA0.09815 EUR
250 AOA0.24537 EUR
500 AOA0.49075 EUR
1000 AOA0.98149 EUR
2000 AOA1.96299 EUR
5000 AOA4.90747 EUR
10000 AOA9.81494 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Angolan Kwanza
1 EUR1,018.85000 AOA
5 EUR5,094.25000 AOA
10 EUR10,188.50000 AOA
20 EUR20,377.00000 AOA
50 EUR50,942.50000 AOA
100 EUR101,885.00000 AOA
250 EUR254,712.50000 AOA
500 EUR509,425.00000 AOA
1000 EUR1,018,850.00000 AOA
2000 EUR2,037,700.00000 AOA
5000 EUR5,094,250.00000 AOA
10000 EUR10,188,500.00000 AOA