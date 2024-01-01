100 Angolan kwanzas to Danish kroner

Convert AOA to DKK at the real exchange rate

100 aoa
0.73 dkk

Kz1.000 AOA = kr0.007321 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:49
AOA to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DKK
1 AOA to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00770.0081
Low0.00730.0073
Average0.00750.0078
Change-4.80%-8.53%
1 AOA to DKK stats

The performance of AOA to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0077 and a 30 day low of 0.0073. This means the 30 day average was 0.0075. The change for AOA to DKK was -4.80.

The performance of AOA to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0081 and a 90 day low of 0.0073. This means the 90 day average was 0.0078. The change for AOA to DKK was -8.53.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.9051.3491.4771.30617.84183.8880.762
1 EUR1.10511.4911.6321.44319.72192.7260.842
1 CAD0.7410.67111.0940.96813.22462.1780.565
1 AUD0.6770.6130.91410.88412.08356.8130.516

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Danish Krone
1 AOA0.00732 DKK
5 AOA0.03660 DKK
10 AOA0.07321 DKK
20 AOA0.14641 DKK
50 AOA0.36604 DKK
100 AOA0.73207 DKK
250 AOA1.83018 DKK
500 AOA3.66035 DKK
1000 AOA7.32070 DKK
2000 AOA14.64140 DKK
5000 AOA36.60350 DKK
10000 AOA73.20700 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Angolan Kwanza
1 DKK136.59900 AOA
5 DKK682.99500 AOA
10 DKK1,365.99000 AOA
20 DKK2,731.98000 AOA
50 DKK6,829.95000 AOA
100 DKK13,659.90000 AOA
250 DKK34,149.75000 AOA
500 DKK68,299.50000 AOA
1000 DKK136,599.00000 AOA
2000 DKK273,198.00000 AOA
5000 DKK682,995.00000 AOA
10000 DKK1,365,990.00000 AOA