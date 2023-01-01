United Arab Emirates dirhams to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert AED to MAD at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
2763.70 mad

1.00000 AED = 2.76370 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.085790.36231.486871.670820.964918.7469
1 GBP1.1429911.241103.2881.699551.909821.1028721.4285
1 USD0.921050.805802183.22951.36951.538940.888717.2671
1 INR0.01106660.009681680.01201510.01645450.01849030.01067770.207464

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Moroccan Dirham
1 AED2.76370 MAD
5 AED13.81850 MAD
10 AED27.63700 MAD
20 AED55.27400 MAD
50 AED138.18500 MAD
100 AED276.37000 MAD
250 AED690.92500 MAD
500 AED1381.85000 MAD
1000 AED2763.70000 MAD
2000 AED5527.40000 MAD
5000 AED13818.50000 MAD
10000 AED27637.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MAD0.36183 AED
5 MAD1.80917 AED
10 MAD3.61834 AED
20 MAD7.23668 AED
50 MAD18.09170 AED
100 MAD36.18340 AED
250 MAD90.45850 AED
500 MAD180.91700 AED
1000 MAD361.83400 AED
2000 MAD723.66800 AED
5000 MAD1809.17000 AED
10000 MAD3618.34000 AED