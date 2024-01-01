10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert MAD to AED at the real exchange rate

10,000 mad
3,699.19 aed

د.م.1.000 MAD = د.إ0.3699 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:14
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MAD0.36992 AED
5 MAD1.84959 AED
10 MAD3.69919 AED
20 MAD7.39838 AED
50 MAD18.49595 AED
100 MAD36.99190 AED
250 MAD92.47975 AED
500 MAD184.95950 AED
1000 MAD369.91900 AED
2000 MAD739.83800 AED
5000 MAD1,849.59500 AED
10000 MAD3,699.19000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Moroccan Dirham
1 AED2.70329 MAD
5 AED13.51645 MAD
10 AED27.03290 MAD
20 AED54.06580 MAD
50 AED135.16450 MAD
100 AED270.32900 MAD
250 AED675.82250 MAD
500 AED1,351.64500 MAD
1000 AED2,703.29000 MAD
2000 AED5,406.58000 MAD
5000 AED13,516.45000 MAD
10000 AED27,032.90000 MAD