amount-spellout.10000 Moroccan dirhams to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert MAD to AED at the real exchange rate

10.000 mad
3.717,21 aed

1.00000 MAD = 0.37172 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MAD0.37172 AED
5 MAD1.85861 AED
10 MAD3.71721 AED
20 MAD7.43442 AED
50 MAD18.58605 AED
100 MAD37.17210 AED
250 MAD92.93025 AED
500 MAD185.86050 AED
1000 MAD371.72100 AED
2000 MAD743.44200 AED
5000 MAD1858.60500 AED
10000 MAD3717.21000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Moroccan Dirham
1 AED2.69019 MAD
5 AED13.45095 MAD
10 AED26.90190 MAD
20 AED53.80380 MAD
50 AED134.50950 MAD
100 AED269.01900 MAD
250 AED672.54750 MAD
500 AED1345.09500 MAD
1000 AED2690.19000 MAD
2000 AED5380.38000 MAD
5000 AED13450.95000 MAD
10000 AED26901.90000 MAD