United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kenyan shillings today

Convert AED to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
41,466 kes

1.00000 AED = 41.46590 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:32
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.235287.250.92130.80609455.68171.3694517.2674
1 INR0.012014213.451070.01106890.009684560.668970.01645280.207454
1 PKR0.003481290.28976510.003207380.002806250.1938440.004767450.0601128
1 EUR1.085490.3433311.78110.87560.43691.486418.742

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kenyan Shilling
1 AED41.46590 KES
5 AED207.32950 KES
10 AED414.65900 KES
20 AED829.31800 KES
50 AED2073.29500 KES
100 AED4146.59000 KES
250 AED10366.47500 KES
500 AED20732.95000 KES
1000 AED41465.90000 KES
2000 AED82931.80000 KES
5000 AED207329.50000 KES
10000 AED414659.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KES0.02412 AED
5 KES0.12058 AED
10 KES0.24116 AED
20 KES0.48232 AED
50 KES1.20581 AED
100 KES2.41162 AED
250 KES6.02905 AED
500 KES12.05810 AED
1000 KES24.11620 AED
2000 KES48.23240 AED
5000 KES120.58100 AED
10000 KES241.16200 AED