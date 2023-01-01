250 Kenyan shillings to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert KES to AED at the real exchange rate

250 kes
5.95 aed

1.00000 KES = 0.02382 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862931.0977591.20781.464011.623530.94498518.7391
1 GBP1.1588411.27215105.6981.69661.881461.0950921.7162
1 USD0.910950.786071183.08611.333651.478960.8607517.0705
1 INR0.0109640.009460920.012035710.01605140.01780040.01035970.205456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KES0.02382 AED
5 KES0.11908 AED
10 KES0.23817 AED
20 KES0.47633 AED
50 KES1.19083 AED
100 KES2.38165 AED
250 KES5.95413 AED
500 KES11.90825 AED
1000 KES23.81650 AED
2000 KES47.63300 AED
5000 KES119.08250 AED
10000 KES238.16500 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kenyan Shilling
1 AED41.98770 KES
5 AED209.93850 KES
10 AED419.87700 KES
20 AED839.75400 KES
50 AED2099.38500 KES
100 AED4198.77000 KES
250 AED10496.92500 KES
500 AED20993.85000 KES
1000 AED41987.70000 KES
2000 AED83975.40000 KES
5000 AED209938.50000 KES
10000 AED419877.00000 KES