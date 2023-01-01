United Arab Emirates dirhams to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert AED to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
1,028.27 ils

1.00000 AED = 1.02827 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:32
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AED1.02827 ILS
5 AED5.14135 ILS
10 AED10.28270 ILS
20 AED20.56540 ILS
50 AED51.41350 ILS
100 AED102.82700 ILS
250 AED257.06750 ILS
500 AED514.13500 ILS
1000 AED1028.27000 ILS
2000 AED2056.54000 ILS
5000 AED5141.35000 ILS
10000 AED10282.70000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ILS0.97250 AED
5 ILS4.86252 AED
10 ILS9.72503 AED
20 ILS19.45006 AED
50 ILS48.62515 AED
100 ILS97.25030 AED
250 ILS243.12575 AED
500 ILS486.25150 AED
1000 ILS972.50300 AED
2000 ILS1945.00600 AED
5000 ILS4862.51500 AED
10000 ILS9725.03000 AED