United Arab Emirates dirhams to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert AED to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
997.15 ils

1.000 AED = 0.9972 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:06
Loading

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AED0.99715 ILS
5 AED4.98577 ILS
10 AED9.97154 ILS
20 AED19.94308 ILS
50 AED49.85770 ILS
100 AED99.71540 ILS
250 AED249.28850 ILS
500 AED498.57700 ILS
1000 AED997.15400 ILS
2000 AED1,994.30800 ILS
5000 AED4,985.77000 ILS
10000 AED9,971.54000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ILS1.00285 AED
5 ILS5.01425 AED
10 ILS10.02850 AED
20 ILS20.05700 AED
50 ILS50.14250 AED
100 ILS100.28500 AED
250 ILS250.71250 AED
500 ILS501.42500 AED
1000 ILS1,002.85000 AED
2000 ILS2,005.70000 AED
5000 ILS5,014.25000 AED
10000 ILS10,028.50000 AED