United Arab Emirates dirhams to Israeli new sheqels today
Convert AED to ILS at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Israeli new sheqels
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That's it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to ILS rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Israeli New Sheqel
|1 AED
|0.99715 ILS
|5 AED
|4.98577 ILS
|10 AED
|9.97154 ILS
|20 AED
|19.94308 ILS
|50 AED
|49.85770 ILS
|100 AED
|99.71540 ILS
|250 AED
|249.28850 ILS
|500 AED
|498.57700 ILS
|1000 AED
|997.15400 ILS
|2000 AED
|1,994.30800 ILS
|5000 AED
|4,985.77000 ILS
|10000 AED
|9,971.54000 ILS
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 ILS
|1.00285 AED
|5 ILS
|5.01425 AED
|10 ILS
|10.02850 AED
|20 ILS
|20.05700 AED
|50 ILS
|50.14250 AED
|100 ILS
|100.28500 AED
|250 ILS
|250.71250 AED
|500 ILS
|501.42500 AED
|1000 ILS
|1,002.85000 AED
|2000 ILS
|2,005.70000 AED
|5000 ILS
|5,014.25000 AED
|10000 ILS
|10,028.50000 AED