United Arab Emirates dirhams to Brunei dollars today

Convert AED to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
367.14 bnd

1.00000 AED = 0.36713 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87511.085590.34451.486161.669490.9644518.742
1 GBP1.1427311.24045103.2411.69831.90781.102121.4174
1 USD0.921250.806159183.22851.36911.537990.888517.2658
1 INR0.01106870.009686090.012015110.01644990.01847910.01067540.207451

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Brunei Dollar
1 AED0.36713 BND
5 AED1.83567 BND
10 AED3.67135 BND
20 AED7.34270 BND
50 AED18.35675 BND
100 AED36.71350 BND
250 AED91.78375 BND
500 AED183.56750 BND
1000 AED367.13500 BND
2000 AED734.27000 BND
5000 AED1835.67500 BND
10000 AED3671.35000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BND2.72379 AED
5 BND13.61895 AED
10 BND27.23790 AED
20 BND54.47580 AED
50 BND136.18950 AED
100 BND272.37900 AED
250 BND680.94750 AED
500 BND1361.89500 AED
1000 BND2723.79000 AED
2000 BND5447.58000 AED
5000 BND13618.95000 AED
10000 BND27237.90000 AED