Convert AED to BND at the real exchange rate

United Arab Emirates dirhams to Brunei dollars today

1,000 aed
368.30 bnd

د.إ1.000 AED = B$0.3683 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:08
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Brunei Dollar
1 AED0,36830 BND
5 AED1,84152 BND
10 AED3,68304 BND
20 AED7,36608 BND
50 AED18,41520 BND
100 AED36,83040 BND
250 AED92,07600 BND
500 AED184,15200 BND
1000 AED368,30400 BND
2000 AED736,60800 BND
5000 AED1.841,52000 BND
10000 AED3.683,04000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BND2,71515 AED
5 BND13,57575 AED
10 BND27,15150 AED
20 BND54,30300 AED
50 BND135,75750 AED
100 BND271,51500 AED
250 BND678,78750 AED
500 BND1.357,57500 AED
1000 BND2.715,15000 AED
2000 BND5.430,30000 AED
5000 BND13.575,75000 AED
10000 BND27.151,50000 AED