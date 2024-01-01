شلن أوغندي إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history

The exchange rate for شلن أوغندي إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٠٫١٥٨ today, reflecting a 0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of شلن أوغندي has remained relatively stable, with a -0.124% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of شلن أوغندي إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫١٥٩ on 22-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫١٥٨ on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-08-2024, with a -0.504% decrease in value.