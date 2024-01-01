شلن أوغندي إلى Cfa franc bceao Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the شلن أوغندي إلى Cfa franc bceao history summary. This is the شلن أوغندي (UGX) إلى Cfa franc bceao (XOF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of UGX and XOF historical data from 28-08-2019 to 28-08-2024.
شلن أوغندي إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history
The exchange rate for شلن أوغندي إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٠٫١٥٨ today, reflecting a 0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of شلن أوغندي has remained relatively stable, with a -0.124% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of شلن أوغندي إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫١٥٩ on 22-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫١٥٨ on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-08-2024, with a -0.504% decrease in value.
