Ugandan shilling to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 0.165 today, reflecting a -0.411% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.122% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 0.166 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.165 on 20-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.152% increase in value.