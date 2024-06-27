CFA franc BCEAO to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Ugandan shillings is currently 6.050 today, reflecting a 0.038% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -1.249% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 6.134 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 6.028 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.754% decrease in value.