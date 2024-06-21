CFA 프랑 BCEAO 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA 프랑 BCEAO 우간다 실링 is currently 6.111 today, reflecting a -0.034% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA 프랑 BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.956% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA 프랑 BCEAO 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 6.134 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 6.041 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.564% increase in value.