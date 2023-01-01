10 Tajikistani somonis to Moroccan dirhams

Convert TJS to MAD at the real exchange rate

10 tjs
9.40 mad

1.00000 TJS = 0.93959 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:18 UTC
TJS to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Moroccan Dirham
1 TJS0.93959 MAD
5 TJS4.69795 MAD
10 TJS9.39590 MAD
20 TJS18.79180 MAD
50 TJS46.97950 MAD
100 TJS93.95900 MAD
250 TJS234.89750 MAD
500 TJS469.79500 MAD
1000 TJS939.59000 MAD
2000 TJS1879.18000 MAD
5000 TJS4697.95000 MAD
10000 TJS9395.90000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tajikistani Somoni
1 MAD1.06429 TJS
5 MAD5.32145 TJS
10 MAD10.64290 TJS
20 MAD21.28580 TJS
50 MAD53.21450 TJS
100 MAD106.42900 TJS
250 MAD266.07250 TJS
500 MAD532.14500 TJS
1000 MAD1064.29000 TJS
2000 MAD2128.58000 TJS
5000 MAD5321.45000 TJS
10000 MAD10642.90000 TJS