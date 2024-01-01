5 Moroccan dirhams to Tajikistani somonis

Convert MAD to TJS at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = SM1.069 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TJS
1 MAD to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.09201.1035
Low1.06561.0656
Average1.07761.0866
Change-0.63%-2.41%
View full history

1 MAD to TJS stats

The performance of MAD to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0920 and a 30 day low of 1.0656. This means the 30 day average was 1.0776. The change for MAD to TJS was -0.63.

The performance of MAD to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1035 and a 90 day low of 1.0656. This means the 90 day average was 1.0866. The change for MAD to TJS was -2.41.

Track market ratesView MAD to TJS chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.2560.7910.9491.3981.5381.34318.112
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.12311.21.7681.9451.69922.911
1 EUR1.054655.9510.83311.4731.6211.41619.093

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tajikistani Somoni
1 MAD1.06927 TJS
5 MAD5.34635 TJS
10 MAD10.69270 TJS
20 MAD21.38540 TJS
50 MAD53.46350 TJS
100 MAD106.92700 TJS
250 MAD267.31750 TJS
500 MAD534.63500 TJS
1000 MAD1,069.27000 TJS
2000 MAD2,138.54000 TJS
5000 MAD5,346.35000 TJS
10000 MAD10,692.70000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Moroccan Dirham
1 TJS0.93522 MAD
5 TJS4.67608 MAD
10 TJS9.35216 MAD
20 TJS18.70432 MAD
50 TJS46.76080 MAD
100 TJS93.52160 MAD
250 TJS233.80400 MAD
500 TJS467.60800 MAD
1000 TJS935.21600 MAD
2000 TJS1,870.43200 MAD
5000 TJS4,676.08000 MAD
10000 TJS9,352.16000 MAD