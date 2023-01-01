1 thousand Tajikistani somonis to Moroccan dirhams

Convert TJS to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
939.63 mad

1.00000 TJS = 0.93963 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:19 UTC
TJS to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Moroccan Dirham
1 TJS0.93963 MAD
5 TJS4.69813 MAD
10 TJS9.39626 MAD
20 TJS18.79252 MAD
50 TJS46.98130 MAD
100 TJS93.96260 MAD
250 TJS234.90650 MAD
500 TJS469.81300 MAD
1000 TJS939.62600 MAD
2000 TJS1879.25200 MAD
5000 TJS4698.13000 MAD
10000 TJS9396.26000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tajikistani Somoni
1 MAD1.06425 TJS
5 MAD5.32125 TJS
10 MAD10.64250 TJS
20 MAD21.28500 TJS
50 MAD53.21250 TJS
100 MAD106.42500 TJS
250 MAD266.06250 TJS
500 MAD532.12500 TJS
1000 MAD1064.25000 TJS
2000 MAD2128.50000 TJS
5000 MAD5321.25000 TJS
10000 MAD10642.50000 TJS