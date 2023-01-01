10 Tajikistani somonis to Moroccan dirhams

Convert TJS to MAD at the real exchange rate

10 tjs
9.23 mad

1.00000 TJS = 0.92306 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Moroccan Dirham
1 TJS0.92306 MAD
5 TJS4.61532 MAD
10 TJS9.23064 MAD
20 TJS18.46128 MAD
50 TJS46.15320 MAD
100 TJS92.30640 MAD
250 TJS230.76600 MAD
500 TJS461.53200 MAD
1000 TJS923.06400 MAD
2000 TJS1846.12800 MAD
5000 TJS4615.32000 MAD
10000 TJS9230.64000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Tajikistani Somoni
1 MAD1.08335 TJS
5 MAD5.41675 TJS
10 MAD10.83350 TJS
20 MAD21.66700 TJS
50 MAD54.16750 TJS
100 MAD108.33500 TJS
250 MAD270.83750 TJS
500 MAD541.67500 TJS
1000 MAD1083.35000 TJS
2000 MAD2166.70000 TJS
5000 MAD5416.75000 TJS
10000 MAD10833.50000 TJS