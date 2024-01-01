250 Russian rubles to Comorian francs

Convert RUB to KMF at the real exchange rate

250 rub
1,233 kmf

1.00000 RUB = 4.93160 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856371.0792589.52391.456291.648090.95185518.3899
1 GBP1.1677211.26025104.5381.700521.924491.111521.474
1 USD0.926550.793493182.95011.349351.527070.8819517.0395
1 INR0.01117020.009565910.012055410.0162670.01840950.01063230.205419

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Comorian Franc
1 RUB4.93160 KMF
5 RUB24.65800 KMF
10 RUB49.31600 KMF
20 RUB98.63200 KMF
50 RUB246.58000 KMF
100 RUB493.16000 KMF
250 RUB1232.90000 KMF
500 RUB2465.80000 KMF
1000 RUB4931.60000 KMF
2000 RUB9863.20000 KMF
5000 RUB24658.00000 KMF
10000 RUB49316.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Russian Ruble
1 KMF0.20277 RUB
5 KMF1.01387 RUB
10 KMF2.02774 RUB
20 KMF4.05548 RUB
50 KMF10.13870 RUB
100 KMF20.27740 RUB
250 KMF50.69350 RUB
500 KMF101.38700 RUB
1000 KMF202.77400 RUB
2000 KMF405.54800 RUB
5000 KMF1013.87000 RUB
10000 KMF2027.74000 RUB