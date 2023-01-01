1 Macanese pataca to Swedish kronor

Convert MOP to SEK at the real exchange rate

1 mop
1.37 sek

1.00000 MOP = 1.37356 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:50 UTC
MOP to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Swedish Krona
1 MOP1.37356 SEK
5 MOP6.86780 SEK
10 MOP13.73560 SEK
20 MOP27.47120 SEK
50 MOP68.67800 SEK
100 MOP137.35600 SEK
250 MOP343.39000 SEK
500 MOP686.78000 SEK
1000 MOP1373.56000 SEK
2000 MOP2747.12000 SEK
5000 MOP6867.80000 SEK
10000 MOP13735.60000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Macanese Pataca
1 SEK0.72803 MOP
5 SEK3.64018 MOP
10 SEK7.28035 MOP
20 SEK14.56070 MOP
50 SEK36.40175 MOP
100 SEK72.80350 MOP
250 SEK182.00875 MOP
500 SEK364.01750 MOP
1000 SEK728.03500 MOP
2000 SEK1456.07000 MOP
5000 SEK3640.17500 MOP
10000 SEK7280.35000 MOP