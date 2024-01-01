1 thousand Swedish kronor to Macanese patacas

Convert SEK to MOP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = MOP$0.7283 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MOP
1 SEK to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.75900.7950
Low0.72830.7283
Average0.74330.7675
Change-4.04%-7.66%
View full history

1 SEK to MOP stats

The performance of SEK to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7590 and a 30 day low of 0.7283. This means the 30 day average was 0.7433. The change for SEK to MOP was -4.04.

The performance of SEK to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7950 and a 90 day low of 0.7283. This means the 90 day average was 0.7675. The change for SEK to MOP was -7.66.

Track market ratesView SEK to MOP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.06811.04184.4431.3964.107
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65289.1121.4744.334
1 GBP1.2661.19918.94613.975106.8751.7675.198
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9470.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Macanese Pataca
1 SEK0.72829 MOP
5 SEK3.64146 MOP
10 SEK7.28293 MOP
20 SEK14.56586 MOP
50 SEK36.41465 MOP
100 SEK72.82930 MOP
250 SEK182.07325 MOP
500 SEK364.14650 MOP
1000 SEK728.29300 MOP
2000 SEK1,456.58600 MOP
5000 SEK3,641.46500 MOP
10000 SEK7,282.93000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Swedish Krona
1 MOP1.37307 SEK
5 MOP6.86535 SEK
10 MOP13.73070 SEK
20 MOP27.46140 SEK
50 MOP68.65350 SEK
100 MOP137.30700 SEK
250 MOP343.26750 SEK
500 MOP686.53500 SEK
1000 MOP1,373.07000 SEK
2000 MOP2,746.14000 SEK
5000 MOP6,865.35000 SEK
10000 MOP13,730.70000 SEK