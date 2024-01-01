10 Swedish kronor to Macanese patacas

Convert SEK to MOP at the real exchange rate

10 sek
7.77 mop

1.00000 SEK = 0.77734 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8563851.0810589.58781.461851.649580.95280518.4449
1 GBP1.167711.26235104.6121.707011.926221.1125921.5382
1 USD0.9250.792173182.87111.352251.52590.8813517.062
1 INR0.01116220.00955910.012066910.01631750.0184130.01063520.205886

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Macanese Pataca
1 SEK0.77734 MOP
5 SEK3.88668 MOP
10 SEK7.77337 MOP
20 SEK15.54674 MOP
50 SEK38.86685 MOP
100 SEK77.73370 MOP
250 SEK194.33425 MOP
500 SEK388.66850 MOP
1000 SEK777.33700 MOP
2000 SEK1554.67400 MOP
5000 SEK3886.68500 MOP
10000 SEK7773.37000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Swedish Krona
1 MOP1.28644 SEK
5 MOP6.43220 SEK
10 MOP12.86440 SEK
20 MOP25.72880 SEK
50 MOP64.32200 SEK
100 MOP128.64400 SEK
250 MOP321.61000 SEK
500 MOP643.22000 SEK
1000 MOP1286.44000 SEK
2000 MOP2572.88000 SEK
5000 MOP6432.20000 SEK
10000 MOP12864.40000 SEK