Macanese patacas to Czech korunas today

Convert MOP to CZK at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = Kč2.991 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:22
MOP to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CZK
1 MOP to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.99712.9971
Low2.89342.7848
Average2.94402.8746
Change2.48%7.27%
1 MOP to CZK stats

The performance of MOP to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9971 and a 30 day low of 2.8934. This means the 30 day average was 2.9440. The change for MOP to CZK was 2.48.

The performance of MOP to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9971 and a 90 day low of 2.7848. This means the 90 day average was 2.8746. The change for MOP to CZK was 7.27.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MOP2.99087 CZK
5 MOP14.95435 CZK
10 MOP29.90870 CZK
20 MOP59.81740 CZK
50 MOP149.54350 CZK
100 MOP299.08700 CZK
250 MOP747.71750 CZK
500 MOP1,495.43500 CZK
1000 MOP2,990.87000 CZK
2000 MOP5,981.74000 CZK
5000 MOP14,954.35000 CZK
10000 MOP29,908.70000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Macanese Pataca
1 CZK0.33435 MOP
5 CZK1.67176 MOP
10 CZK3.34351 MOP
20 CZK6.68702 MOP
50 CZK16.71755 MOP
100 CZK33.43510 MOP
250 CZK83.58775 MOP
500 CZK167.17550 MOP
1000 CZK334.35100 MOP
2000 CZK668.70200 MOP
5000 CZK1,671.75500 MOP
10000 CZK3,343.51000 MOP