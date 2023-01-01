50 Macanese patacas to Czech korunas

Convert MOP to CZK at the real exchange rate

50 mop
145.15 czk

1.00000 MOP = 2.90300 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:56 UTC
MOP to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MOP2.90300 CZK
5 MOP14.51500 CZK
10 MOP29.03000 CZK
20 MOP58.06000 CZK
50 MOP145.15000 CZK
100 MOP290.30000 CZK
250 MOP725.75000 CZK
500 MOP1451.50000 CZK
1000 MOP2903.00000 CZK
2000 MOP5806.00000 CZK
5000 MOP14515.00000 CZK
10000 MOP29030.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Macanese Pataca
1 CZK0.34447 MOP
5 CZK1.72236 MOP
10 CZK3.44471 MOP
20 CZK6.88942 MOP
50 CZK17.22355 MOP
100 CZK34.44710 MOP
250 CZK86.11775 MOP
500 CZK172.23550 MOP
1000 CZK344.47100 MOP
2000 CZK688.94200 MOP
5000 CZK1722.35500 MOP
10000 CZK3444.71000 MOP