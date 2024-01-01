1 Czech koruna to Macanese patacas

Convert CZK to MOP at the real exchange rate

1 czk
0.34 mop

1.00000 CZK = 0.34109 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Macanese Pataca
1 CZK0.34109 MOP
5 CZK1.70546 MOP
10 CZK3.41093 MOP
20 CZK6.82186 MOP
50 CZK17.05465 MOP
100 CZK34.10930 MOP
250 CZK85.27325 MOP
500 CZK170.54650 MOP
1000 CZK341.09300 MOP
2000 CZK682.18600 MOP
5000 CZK1705.46500 MOP
10000 CZK3410.93000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MOP2.93175 CZK
5 MOP14.65875 CZK
10 MOP29.31750 CZK
20 MOP58.63500 CZK
50 MOP146.58750 CZK
100 MOP293.17500 CZK
250 MOP732.93750 CZK
500 MOP1465.87500 CZK
1000 MOP2931.75000 CZK
2000 MOP5863.50000 CZK
5000 MOP14658.75000 CZK
10000 MOP29317.50000 CZK