5000 Chinese yuan rmb to Norwegian kroner

Convert CNY to NOK at the real exchange rate

5,000 cny
7,302.25 nok

1.00000 CNY = 1.46045 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Norwegian Krone
1 CNY1.46045 NOK
5 CNY7.30225 NOK
10 CNY14.60450 NOK
20 CNY29.20900 NOK
50 CNY73.02250 NOK
100 CNY146.04500 NOK
250 CNY365.11250 NOK
500 CNY730.22500 NOK
1000 CNY1460.45000 NOK
2000 CNY2920.90000 NOK
5000 CNY7302.25000 NOK
10000 CNY14604.50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NOK0.68472 CNY
5 NOK3.42360 CNY
10 NOK6.84720 CNY
20 NOK13.69440 CNY
50 NOK34.23600 CNY
100 NOK68.47200 CNY
250 NOK171.18000 CNY
500 NOK342.36000 CNY
1000 NOK684.72000 CNY
2000 NOK1369.44000 CNY
5000 NOK3423.60000 CNY
10000 NOK6847.20000 CNY